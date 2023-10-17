Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $162.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
