Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 69,555 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,332,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Stories

