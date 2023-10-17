Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

CL opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

