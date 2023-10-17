Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

