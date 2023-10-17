Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

