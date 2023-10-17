Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

EFG stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

