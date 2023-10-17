Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.