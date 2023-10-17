Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

