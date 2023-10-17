Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

