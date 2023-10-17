Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 438,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,570,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.