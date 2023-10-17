Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after buying an additional 1,002,106 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 303,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

