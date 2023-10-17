Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $723,000 Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 7.0 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

