Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

