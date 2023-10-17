Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,439 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.13 and a 12 month high of $245.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

