Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,715 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $599.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

