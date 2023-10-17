Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $661,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

