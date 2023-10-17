L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.87.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.52. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.