Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.71% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $151,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.03. 44,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,685. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.