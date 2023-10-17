Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lavoro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Lavoro has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

