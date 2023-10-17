Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

