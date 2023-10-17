Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $227,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

LLY opened at $618.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.56 and a 200-day moving average of $474.38. The stock has a market cap of $586.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.