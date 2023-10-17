Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

