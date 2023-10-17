Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 125,601 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,665,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

