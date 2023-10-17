Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 410,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 224,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,907. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

