Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Limbach Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Limbach has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMB. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $48,482.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares in the company, valued at $123,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $101,657.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $198,622. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 119,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

