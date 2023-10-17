Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,819 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

