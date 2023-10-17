Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

