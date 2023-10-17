Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

