LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Short Interest Update

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.7 %

LNKB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 million and a P/E ratio of 32.40. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven I. Tressler acquired 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $64,996.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,693.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LINKBANCORP by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.