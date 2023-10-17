Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.95.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Livent has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

