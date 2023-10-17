Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$27.00-27.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~66.25-66.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.68 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

LMT opened at $440.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $392.14 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $489.19.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

