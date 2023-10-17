Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
