LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LXP opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.