LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 238.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.