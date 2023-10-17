MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

