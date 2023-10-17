MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKTX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.09.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $242.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

