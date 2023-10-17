Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

