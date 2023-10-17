Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.