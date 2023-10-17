Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 397,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

