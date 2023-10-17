Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.22

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.22 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 22358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

