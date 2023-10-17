Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

