Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $195,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

