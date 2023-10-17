Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

