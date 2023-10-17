MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

