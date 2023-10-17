Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $155.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.63.

Get Middleby alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.