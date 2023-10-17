Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the third quarter worth $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 374.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

