Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 8,226 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period.

Shares of TBIL stock remained flat at $49.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 265,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2214 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

