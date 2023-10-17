Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 217,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

