Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. 10,974,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,806,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

