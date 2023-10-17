Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 331,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 1,462,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

