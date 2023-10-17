Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

GILD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 1,019,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,755. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.